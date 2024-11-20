Blackpink’s Rosé received advice from Taylor Swift for her solo career
Rosé received guidance from Taylor Swift while preparing for her first solo album, “Rosie.”
In a new interview with I-D, the Blackpink member shared details of her chance encounter with the “Tortured Poets Department” singer during an impromptu hangout hosted by producer Jack Antonoff in New York.
“I told her I’m such a huge fan and I just had some questions. As soon as she met me, she’s like ‘Spill, let me help you out,’” Rosé recalled.
The conversation progressed with Swift sharing her own experiences, coaching Rosé on logistics and giving her number in case Rosé needed further help. “There are a lot of things I should be careful with, and she gave me a rundown on all the things I have to look out for,” Rosé said.
Set for release on Dec. 6, “Rosie” features 12 tracks, including her hit single “APT.” featuring Bruno Mars.

