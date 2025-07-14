Ronny Chieng to voice Kahn in ‘King of the Hill’ revival

Comedian and actor Ronny Chieng has been cast as the new voice of Kahn Souphanousinphone in the 14th season of “King of the Hill,” premiering on Hulu Aug. 4. The series returns after a 15-year hiatus with refreshed stories and casting choices that reflect current standards for representation.

Kahn’s new voice: Kahn Souphanousinphone, the Hills’ Laotian American neighbor in Arlen, Texas, first appeared during the original run of the show from 1997 to 2010. In the original series, Kahn was voiced by Toby Huss, who is not of Asian descent. In the new season, Huss will shift to voicing character Dale Gribble following the death of Johnny Hardwick, while Chieng, a Malaysian-born comedian known for “The Daily Show,” will voice Kahn for all 10 episodes of the revival. Chieng is billed as a recurring guest star.

15 years later: The The 14th season is set in present-day Arlen and moves the story forward by 15 years. Hank and Peggy return after working overseas in Saudi Arabia, and their now 21-year-old son Bobby is a chef in Dallas. The season introduces changes in Arlen, including ride-share services, gender-neutral bathrooms and new social dynamics, with Kahn, his wife Minh and daughter Connie navigating the community’s transformation.

Authentic casting: Chieng’s casting, which the actor Chieng’s casting, which the actor revealed during a podcast interview in December, reflects recent trends in animation that prioritize ethnic authenticity. Animated series including “ The Simpsons ” and “Family Guy” have recast roles in recent years to align characters’ backgrounds with those of the voice actors. Co-creator Greg Daniels previously said Kahn would be recast if he returned, noting earlier casting decisions were not based on authenticity.

