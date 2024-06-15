Robbery suspect who targeted Asian homes in Oakland is caught
Derrick Behrens, 32, was arrested in Oakland, California, for committing four armed residential robberies targeting victims of Asian descent. Behrens, who allegedly demanded money from his victims, is accused of stealing cash, luxury purses, and a car during these crimes, which typically occurred before dawn in April.
- The Oakland Police Department reported that Behrens, who they said had an “extensive criminal history for similar crimes,” would park blocks away from the homes he targeted and walk to them. A son of one of the victims told KTVU, “They took everything we have. They took a lot of jade, sort of like in Asian cultures, pretty expensive, gold chains, they took some cash.” He added, “Honestly, one more criminal behind bars makes us really happy and safer in this community.”
- Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell and Mayor Sheng Thao commended officers and stressed the importance of proactive policing in the arrest. Mitchell emphasized ongoing efforts despite a decrease in overall violent crimes, stating, “Our work is far from complete.”
