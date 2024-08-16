Rob Schneider apologizes to daughter Elle King for ‘shortcomings’
Filipino American comedian Robert Schneider apologized to his daughter, singer Elle King, for his “shortcomings” during her upbringing on “The Tucker Carlson Show” on Wednesday.
“I wanna just tell my daughter, Elle, I love you and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed,” Schneider said. “I feel terrible, and I just want you to know that I don’t take anything you say personally.” Schneider’s apology came days after King reminisced about her relationship with her father on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast, in which she mentioned how he allegedly “forgot about every single birthday” when she was a child, sent her to “fat camp” and got her in trouble for talking when visiting him on a movie set.
