Report reveals wealthy Asians’ travel preferences
A new study from travel technology company Expedia reveals that despite rising inflation in Asia, the region’s growing mass-affluent travelers are prioritizing luxury experiences and long-haul trips. The study, conducted in partnership with Atomik Research, surveyed 4,000 respondents across China, India, Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam.
- Allocating the budget: According to the study, 81% of Asian travelers view travel as a key priority, with many cutting back on other discretionary expenses to maintain their travel budgets. Asian travelers plan to allocate 23% of their income to travel in the coming 12 months, favoring destinations like Japan, the U.S. and France.
- Premium experiences preferred: The researchers found that these travelers prefer premium experiences, with 52% opting for 4- or 5-star hotels and nearly 40% planning private tours amid the rising inflation across the region. They also seek personalized and luxury experiences, with 44% looking for airline upgrades and 42% prioritizing accommodation enhancements.
