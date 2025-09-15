Reuters deletes hot mic video of Xi and Putin discussing immortality

Reuters withdrew a video capturing hot mic remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin about biotechnology and lifespans of up to 150 years after China Central Television revoked its licensing agreement. The footage was recorded on Sept. 3 in Beijing during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and had been distributed globally before CCTV alleged misuse of its content.

Promising biotechnology: As the authoritarian leaders walked with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Putin’s translator was overheard saying, “Biotechnology is continuously developing. Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and [you can] even achieve immortality.” Xi replied, “Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old.” The comments were picked up by an open microphone rather than broadcast speeches.

In CCTV’s written objection, it claimed Reuters exceeded its usage terms and misrepresented the footage through its editorial treatment. Reuters then issued a kill order directing more than 1,000 media clients to delete the clip and removed it from its own platforms. The agency said it acted because it no longer held legal rights to use the material. Defending its handling of the footage, Reuters said, “We have carefully reviewed the published footage, and we have found no reason to believe Reuters longstanding commitment to accurate, unbiased journalism has been compromised.” Restriction through political influence: By revoking rights to material already licensed and in circulation, Chinese authorities showed how control of media rights can limit independent reporting. The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism noted in its 2023 Digital News Report that regulatory controls, such as licensing restrictions and content takedowns, contribute to declining trust in media and reduce the diversity of viewpoints available to audiences.

