GOP congressman declares ‘China is our enemy’ in new campaign ad
U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, a Republican vying for reelection in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, launched a new ad on Wednesday featuring himself shooting down a “Chinese spy balloon.”
The 30-second spot references China’s alleged surveillance balloon that hovered over the U.S. in early 2023, which Beijing claims to be a weather balloon that veered off course. “China is our enemy, plain and simple,” Flood declares in his ad, highlighting issues like cyberattacks, farmland purchases near military bases and surveillance efforts against U.S. forces.
As Nebraska attracts increased attention ahead of the November elections — mainly due to a competitive Senate race — Flood’s campaign aims to amplify Republican messaging in the state. “I’ll always protect Nebraska, whatever it takes,” he states.
Share this Article
Share this Article