From soy sauce to science: Remission Biotech joins NextShark Ventures to advance cancer research

NextShark Ventures is proud to welcome Remission Biotech as the latest addition to its portfolio of companies redefining the future of wellness and culturally rooted innovation. Remission Biotech is a nature-first biotechnology company dedicated to skin health and next-generation research into fungal-based wellness and cancer science.

From Fermentation to Frontier Science

Founded by Ken Koh, third-generation leader of the iconic Nanyang Sauce , Remission Biotech continues a legacy of time-honored fermentation expertise passed down since 1959. Koh’s work in fermentation first gained international attention when studies revealed that Nanyang Sauce’s naturally brewed soy sauce contained significant antioxidant and anti-aging properties.

Inspired by this discovery, Koh launched KITKOJI , a fermented skincare brand whose name combines “koji” (the traditional fermentation mold) with “Kit,” his daughter’s name. Kitkoji quickly built a loyal following across Asia for its gentle, microbiome-friendly products.

But what began as skincare soon revealed a far greater potential.

A Turning Point Rooted in Personal Impact

In 2023, a customer in Australia contacted Koh with an unexpected message: after using Kitkoji’s products, the melanoma spots on his skin had disappeared. Taken aback, Koh saw this as more than a coincidence — it was a call to investigate further.

Motivated by the possibility of scientific merit, he approached the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) to explore what might be happening on a cellular level. This moment would set Kitkoji and Koh on a bold new path: cancer research.

“Our past started in the kitchen, but the future is taking us to the frontiers of cancer research,” said Ken Koh, CEO of Remission Biotech and KITKOJI. “At Remission Biotech, we’ve always believed that Mother Nature holds answers to questions we’ve barely begun to understand. This collaboration with NextShark Ventures gives us the platform to share our research and purpose with a broader global audience—while staying true to our roots in heritage fermentation and holistic wellness. Together, we are bridging heritage and healing.”

A Promising Path Toward Cancer Treatment

In May 2022, KITKOJI signed a formal research collaboration agreement with the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) to explore the use of fungal metabolites—bioactive molecules produced during fermentation—for cancer therapy development. The agreement is conducted through the Cancer Discovery Hub at NCCS.

Early lab tests showed that KITKOJI’s proprietary extract, “Extract K,” exhibited promising anti-cancer effects against 25 different cancers, including breast, lung, gastrointestinal, and blood cancers. The extract also demonstrated efficacy in xenograft models and led to the identification of novel compounds potentially responsible for tumor cell death.

“I never imagined soy sauce would lead me here,” said Koh. “Whether in food or wellness, I’ve always believed nature knows best. This research is still in early stages, but the potential is beyond what we ever envisioned.”

The Role of the Cancer Mycobiome

The joint research focuses on the cancer mycobiome—the fungal ecosystem within and around tumors. By exploring how fungal-derived compounds influence cancer progression, the goal is to identify lead compounds that could form the basis of future treatments.

“These findings not only validate the anti-proliferative potential of Extract K but also highlight the immense opportunity within fungal metabolites as a new class of cancer therapeutics,” said Koh. “This collaboration exemplifies Singapore’s growing capabilities in biomedical innovation, combining KITKOJI’s expertise in fungal fermentation with NCCS’s world-class cancer research.”

The project, jointly funded by KITKOJI and NCCS, is scheduled to run for 12 months. If successful, it could lead to clinical trials and contribute significantly to global cancer treatment options.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with KITKOJI and hope to bring innovative new therapies to patients with cancer,” said Asst Prof Jason Chan, Director at the Cancer Discovery Hub at NCCS. “This extended collaboration reflects our shared vision to translate scientific discovery into tangible clinical outcomes.”

The Birth of Remission Biotech — A Natural Herbal Remedy for Skin

Remission Biotech was born out of this ongoing mission for cancer therapeutic discovery from mycobiota fermentation.

Its first product is the world’s first spray-on herbal remedy formula designed for sensitive and sun-exposed skin. The product is gaining traction across Asia and globally for its gentle, non-invasive approach rooted in microbiome harmony.

“We’re not here to overpromise—we’re here to explore,” said Koh. “Remission is about staying curious and grounded in what nature might still teach us.”

Why It Matters to NextShark Ventures

For NextShark Ventures , Remission Biotech reflects its core mission: supporting founder-led, culturally driven companies that bridge tradition with innovation. From soy sauce to biotech, and skincare to oncology, Remission Biotech is a rare example of authentic heritage unlocking global scientific impact.