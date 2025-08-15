Man claiming to be Jesus kills 3 outside Austin Target in random shooting, police say

A 32-year-old man was arrested on August 11 after allegedly shooting and killing two adults and a child in a north Austin Target parking lot in what police described as a random and unprovoked attack. Ethan Nieneker has been charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree murder.

The attack began around 2:15 p.m. at 8601 Research Blvd. Nieneker allegedly shot a Target employee at random before firing at multiple vehicles and stealing Adam Chow’s Toyota 4Runner. During his escape, he crashed the SUV into two cars, assaulted a female driver, stole her Volkswagen and attempted to break into a Waymo autonomous vehicle. He was later seen naked and carrying a Bible before being arrested around 3:06 p.m. on Montclaire Street after officers used a stun gun. Police confirmed the firearm used was obtained through a family member. Victim identities: The victims were identified as 24-year-old Rosa Martinez Machuca, a Target employee shot while collecting shopping carts; 66-year-old Adam Chow; and his 4-year-old granddaughter, Astrid Fung. Chow’s wife sustained minor injuries while trying to protect the child. Nieneker allegedly pushed her away before fleeing in their vehicle. Austin Police said the three fatalities mark the city’s 39th, 40th and 41st homicides this year.

The victims were identified as 24-year-old Rosa Martinez Machuca, a Target employee shot while collecting shopping carts; 66-year-old Adam Chow; and his 4-year-old granddaughter, Astrid Fung. Chow’s wife sustained minor injuries while trying to protect the child. Nieneker allegedly pushed her away before fleeing in their vehicle. Austin Police said the three fatalities mark the city’s 39th, 40th and 41st homicides this year. Charges and history: Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said the suspect told officers he believed he was Jesus and confirmed the victims were randomly selected. “This man has some serious issues,” Davis said. “There were some serious failures here, on behalf of many, when you’re looking at potentially some mental illness.” Police said they had responded to prior mental health-related incidents involving Nieneker. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

