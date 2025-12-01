She is Alabama’s first Asian American mayor

Ranae Bartlett, 58, is Alabama’s first Asian American mayor, winning more than 56% of the vote in the City of Madison’s mayoral race in August.

Meet Bartlett: Born in Chuncheon, South Korea, to a Korean mother and U.S. Air Force father, Bartlett moved with her family to Arkansas at the age of 4. Though her parents lacked formal education, they emphasized the importance of academics. This foundation carried her to the top of her University of Arkansas School of Law class, where she Born in Chuncheon, South Korea, to a Korean mother and U.S. Air Force father, Bartlett moved with her family to Arkansas at the age of 4. Though her parents lacked formal education, they emphasized the importance of academics. This foundation carried her to the top of her University of Arkansas School of Law class, where she served on the Arkansas Law Review and National Moot Court team. While working customer service at Walmart to fund her education, she was recruited by founder Sam Walton to the company’s legal office, eventually becoming assistant general counsel and director of risk analysis.

After moving to Madison with her husband in 2003, she entered public service through a Board of Education appointment in 2011 and later served as president from 2017 to 2020. She then won a City Council seat in 2020, holding roles including finance chair and council president. In August, she defeated two opponents to succeed Paul Finley, who declined to seek a fourth term after 13 years. Sworn in on Nov. 3, she became Madison’s 15th mayor and one of few women to lead the city.

Making history: Bartlett’s election represents a significant breakthrough for Asian American representation in a Deep South state where such leadership has been virtually absent. Madison data Bartlett’s election represents a significant breakthrough for Asian American representation in a Deep South state where such leadership has been virtually absent. Madison data shows that its Asian American population stands at 4,434, or 7.5% of its 59,163 residents, exceeding the national average of roughly 6%. Still, Asian Americans remain severely underrepresented in Alabama’s elected offices, making her victory particularly meaningful as the state’s demographics evolve.

Her win in a conservative city that voted 54.1% Republican in 2020 also suggests voters prioritized qualifications over identity. Bartlett noted her heritage never surfaced as a campaign issue, viewing this as evidence of Madison’s inclusiveness. “Ultimately, I will be judged by what I can accomplish for the residents of Madison. But if I can inspire others to enter the arena who are under-represented, that’s a good thing,” she told Al.com . Her election also coincides with growing Asian business ties to the region, including Korean manufacturers Hyosung and LG Electronics.

What’s next: With Madison County adding roughly 10,000 residents annually, Bartlett faces immediate challenges, including an With Madison County adding roughly 10,000 residents annually, Bartlett faces immediate challenges, including an expiring half-cent sales tax and correcting the city’s residential-commercial imbalance. She plans to recruit grocery stores and mixed-use development that would generate additional tax revenue for infrastructure and services. Meanwhile, transportation priorities include widening Highway 72, installing roundabouts and easing congestion.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.