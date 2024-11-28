Rakuten Viki celebrates its 2nd International K-Drama Day with exclusive fan events
Leading global Asian entertainment streamer Rakuten Viki is celebrating its second annual International K-Drama Day on Friday, Nov. 29. The event promises fans an immersive experience with free premium content, exclusive star interviews and exciting giveaways.
- Driving the news: Launched in 2023, International K-Drama Day honors the global cultural impact of Korean dramas and their ever-expanding fandom. This year, celebrations kicked off from Nov. 18, featuring live online talent engagements, exclusive interviews, signed merchandise and free access to premium content. Viki has partnered with leading organizations including NextShark, CJ ENM and Google to enrich the experience for fans worldwide.
- What’s in store for fans: For two weeks beginning Nov. 29, fans can enjoy free access to 10 beloved K-dramas such as “True Beauty,” “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” and “Guardian: The Great and Lonely God.” The celebrations will also feature live interviews with stars Nam Yoon Su (“Love in the Big City”) and Han Ji Hyeon (“Face Me”), as well as interactive 1:1 chats with actors Do Yu (“Love in the Big City”) and Han Ji Hyeon (“Face Me”). Exclusive behind-the-scenes content includes interviews with stars Kang Hoon (“Dear Hyeri”), Park Jae Chan (“My Sweet Mobster”) and Kim Se Jeong (“Brewing Love”), along with insights from producers and directors like Park Soon Tae (“Lovely Runner”) and Park Joon Hwa (“Love Your Enemy”). Fans can also participate in giveaways for signed polaroids, posters, Viki Boba plush toys, Google TV Streamers and more. Adding to the excitement, the highly anticipated drama “Love Your Enemy,” starring Ju Ji Hoon (“Kingdom”) and Jung Yu Mi (“Train to Busan”), premiered on Nov. 23. Fans can further connect through a dedicated chatroom on the MyMusicTaste app, enhancing the sense of community that defines K-drama fandom.
- Why this matters: Viki boasts a library of Asian dramas, films and Viki Originals, accessible via free or subscription-based plans. With over 95 million users across over 190 countries and territories, it remains a cornerstone for K-drama enthusiasts. CEO Sam Wu emphasized the event’s goal of community connection, stating, “K-dramas are a global cultural phenomenon, and International K-Drama Day is all about bringing the fans closer to their favorite actors and series.” Wu highlighted the platform’s offerings as “an unforgettable celebration of our community.”
