Rakuten Viki celebrates its 2nd International K-Drama Day with exclusive fan events

Leading global Asian entertainment streamer Rakuten Viki is celebrating its second annual International K-Drama Day on Friday, Nov. 29. The event promises fans an immersive experience with free premium content, exclusive star interviews and exciting giveaways.

Driving the news: Launched in 2023, International K-Drama Day honors the global cultural impact of Korean dramas and their ever-expanding fandom. This year, celebrations kicked off from Nov. 18, featuring live online talent engagements, exclusive interviews, signed merchandise and free access to premium content. Viki has partnered with leading organizations including NextShark, CJ ENM and Google to enrich the experience for fans worldwide.

via Rakuten Viki