Radio journalist attacked in Canada over reporting on South Asian community
Rishi Nagar, the news director and host of RED FM Calgary, was attacked on Sunday in an apparent retaliation for his reporting on recent criminal incidents involving the South Asian community.
Surveillance footage reportedly shows two men confronting Nagar outside the Rio Banquet Hall before one began punching him repeatedly. Nagar said the attackers were upset with his coverage of two arrests related to a weapons incident at the Dashmesh Culture Centre.
“This was a brazen attempt to intimidate, silence and prevent a free press from doing its job,” said Nagar, who appeared at a news conference with a bandage over his eye, warning that his injuries may lead to retinal detachment. Despite the assault, Nagar remained defiant, saying, “They can break my eye, not my resolve.” Calgary police are investigating the incident and searching for the suspects.
