Racist neighbors caught on film throwing eggs at Asian family’s home
A South Korean family in Ottawa, Canada, said they have been subjected to two years of harassment from their neighbors. The front door security footage, which recently surfaced online, shows a man and woman throwing eggs, mocking Asian languages and saying they “f*cking hate Asians” on the driveway of the family’s home in Barrhaven in early June.
- The family claims they have reported being subjected to loud music, thrown trash, and racist insults to authorities, but haven’t received adequate support. A woman living in the home said the incidents have “severely affected our new home, disrupted our daily lives, and deprived us of sleep, health and happiness.”
- The neighbors’ ex-husband claims his family is being bullied, but has not provided evidence. The incident has gained national attention due to a viral video, prompting parliamentarians and local politicians to call for stronger measures against anti-Asian racism and hate crimes.
