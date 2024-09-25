Queer Asian man assaulted in possible hate crime in San Francisco
On Sept. 17, Pat Karaphat, a queer Thai man, was walking home in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District when he was allegedly assaulted by a man who repeatedly punched him while shouting racist slurs like “f*cking Asian” and “f*cking monkey.” Karaphat, a former boxer, considered fighting back but believed his attacker was armed. No money was demanded, leading Karaphat to believe the attack was racially motivated. He dialed 911 at around 4 a.m. once he reached his apartment, and the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) arrived within five minutes.
- The aftermath: Officers noted Karaphat’s injuries included facial swelling and a head injury. Karaphat later sought medical attention for his injuries but expressed that the emotional trauma was more profound. “I am in no physical pain. But it hurts so deeply inside. I feel trauma and so much fear to leave my house,” Karaphat told Ethnic Media Services. He emphasized the need for broader changes in the city to ensure safety for all residents, particularly marginalized communities.
- Ongoing investigation: No arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation, with police exploring the possibility of it being a hate crime. “The San Francisco Police Department does not tolerate racism of any kind. No one should be targeted because of their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or any other shared characteristic,” SFPD spokesperson Paulina Henderson said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.
