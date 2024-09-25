Queer Asian man assaulted in possible hate crime in San Francisco

Officers noted Karaphat’s injuries included facial swelling and a head injury. Karaphat later sought medical attention for his injuries but expressed that the emotional trauma was more profound. “I am in no physical pain. But it hurts so deeply inside. I feel trauma and so much fear to leave my house,” Karaphat told

Ethnic Media Services

. He emphasized the need for broader changes in the city to ensure safety for all residents, particularly marginalized communities.