‘Queen of martial arts films’ Cheng Pei-pei dies at 78
Cheng Pei-pei, one of Asia’s first female action stars, passed away peacefully at her home in San Francisco on July 17 at age 78. Her family revealed that she had been battling corticobasal degeneration, a rare neurodegenerative disease similar to Parkinson’s.
- Stellar career: Cheng, who began her illustrious career at Hong Kong’s Shaw Brothers Studio, is celebrated for her groundbreaking roles in martial arts films such as “Come Drink with Me” (1966) and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000). Her career spanned over six decades, marking her final screen appearance as the matchmaker in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Mulan” (2020).
- Rich legacy: As a pioneering figure in martial arts cinema, Cheng left behind a rich legacy, with contributions to both Eastern and Western film industries. Her family wrote: “She loved being an actress and knew, even with her hard work, how fortunate she was to have the career she had. Our mom remained humble and approachable, patient and kind, and always generous with her time, eager to help others whenever she could. She will be dearly missed.” Her family requested donations to the Brain Support Network, to support the search for treatments for neurological disorders.
