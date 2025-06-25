Quarter of Americans now view the U.S. as a dictatorship: poll

A new poll shows that 24% of Americans believe the U.S. has become a dictatorship, marking a significant increase since President Donald Trump reclaimed the White House.

Key findings

The June 16-18 YouGov poll shows sharp partisan divisions on perceptions of American democracy. Democrats are five times more likely than Republicans to view the U.S. as a dictatorship, with 35% agreeing compared to just 7% of the latter. Independents fall in between at 30%, while voters who supported former Vice President Kamala Harris show even higher concern at 37%.

Beyond the dictatorship question, only 13% of Americans say democracy functions “very well,” while 56% believe the nation faces a constitutional crisis. More than a quarter (28%) believe the U.S. is no longer a democracy, while 48% say the country lacks adequate checks and balances.

The big picture

The overall 24% figure represents a notable jump from early February, when 18% of Americans reportedly held the same view. The increase has been most pronounced among independents, who doubled their agreement from 18%. This may not be surprising as recent events have drawn comparisons to authoritarian regimes, including a parade celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary that coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday.

Trump faces broader approval challenges, with other recent polls showing majority disapproval of his performance. An earlier Economist/YouGov poll conducted June 13-16 found 54% disapproval and 41% approval, while a Pew Research poll held from June 2-8 recorded 58% disapproval and 41% approval. Trump’s handling of Iran especially draws significant criticism, with only 37% from the YouGov poll expressing approval. Meanwhile, 60% — including 53% of his own 2024 voters — opposed U.S. involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.