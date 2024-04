‘Quantum Leap’ reboot starring Raymond Lee canceled after 2 seasons

The show’s first season became the best-ever launch of a drama series on NBC ‘s streaming platform Peacock . However, the second season was ranked as one of the lowest-rated scripted originals on the platform, according to the Hollywood Reporter

Lee took to social media on Friday to express gratitude to fans and hope for his character’s closure if the show is revived in the future. “If and when another group gets ahold of the accelerator and its capabilities, may they find us floating in time, still striving to put right what once went wrong,” Lee wrote on Instagram.