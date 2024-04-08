‘Quantum Leap’ reboot starring Raymond Lee canceled after 2 seasons
NBC has officially pulled the plug on its “Quantum Leap” reboot after just two seasons.
Key points:
- The new “Quantum Leap” is a reboot of the iconic 1990s sci-fi series starring Scott Bakula as former scientist Sam Beckett. The updated version features Raymond Lee as the time-hopping physicist Dr. Ben Song.
- The show’s two-hour series finale, which aired on Feb. 20, ended with a cliffhanger, leaving the fate of the characters uncertain.
- On social media, both Lee and co-star Caitlin Bassett expressed their appreciation for fans and their experience on the show.
The details:
- The show’s first season became the best-ever launch of a drama series on NBC‘s streaming platform Peacock. However, the second season was ranked as one of the lowest-rated scripted originals on the platform, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
- Before its cancellation, the show was moved to a Friday night time slot. The schedule is typically considered a death knell for television shows.
- Lee took to social media on Friday to express gratitude to fans and hope for his character’s closure if the show is revived in the future. “If and when another group gets ahold of the accelerator and its capabilities, may they find us floating in time, still striving to put right what once went wrong,” Lee wrote on Instagram.
- “So sorry to say… farewell leapers,” Bassett wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much for every moment of this amazing journey.”
- Despite its abrupt end, showrunners Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris left the door slightly ajar for potential future iterations of the series.
What’s next:
- NBC recently lined up a roster of renewals for established franchises and new projects for the upcoming season, seemingly leaving little room for a “Quantum Leap” revival anytime soon.
