Punjabi wave superstar makes history as 1st South Asian artist to grace Billboard cover

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has made history as the first South Asian artist to grace the cover of Billboard Magazine, featuring in the debut print edition of Billboard Canada set for release in December.

Known for pioneering the “Punjabi wave” that fuses folk music with rap and hip-hop, Dosanjh’s “Dil-Luminati” tour has gained significant attention, despite controversy surrounding unpaid dancers.

The magazine will include exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from the tour shared by his manager, Sonali Singh, and offers four collectible covers reflecting different facets of Dosanjh’s journey, with one cover being a surprise.