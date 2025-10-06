‘Project Runway’ crowns its 1st trans winner

After more than a decade of auditioning for the show, Veejay Floresca was crowned “Project Runway” Season 21 champion on Sept. 25.

The Filipino American designer became the first openly transgender contestant to earn the title since the competition began in 2004. Floresca’s win included a $200,000 prize, a Council of Fashion Designers of America mentorship and a feature in Elle magazine.

Floresca’s path to the U.S. edition began in 2008 when she placed as second runner-up on “Project Runway Philippines” Season 1. She applied nearly every season of the American series before finally joining Season 21, where she defeated finalists Ethan Mundt and Jesus Estrada with a capsule collection praised for cohesion and boldness.

