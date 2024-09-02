Prada announces Aespa’s Karina as new brand ambassador
The leader of K-pop girl group Aespa, Karina, whose real name is Yu Ji-min, is now a brand ambassador for Prada.
The Italian luxury brand announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday. “I’ve always loved and frequently shopped at Prada, so I’m excited to be an ambassador. I look forward to sharing many different and positive aspects with Prada in the future, so stay tuned,” the 24-year-old idol said. Karina was spotted at Prada’s Fall 2024 men’s show in Milan in January, wearing one of the brand’s dresses from its Spring 2024 women’s wear collection.
Share this Article
Share this Article