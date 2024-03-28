Portland to update odor code after forced closure of pho restaurant

Rubio has directed the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability to update the code, which prohibits “continuous, frequent or repetitive odors” from restaurants. She previously paused related complaints.

Pho Gabo, a Vietnamese restaurant with three locations, closed its Fremont Street branch on Feb. 3 after multiple odor complaints from a neighbor. Despite efforts by owner Eddie Dong to mitigate the issue — including changes in cooking practices and hiring cleaning services — the hefty costs and fines forced him to shut down his business.

The closure sparked public outcry and accusations of targeting restaurant owners of different ethnic backgrounds. Community members set up a Change.org petition and a GoFundMe page to support Dong and Pho Gabo.

The Bureau of Planning and Sustainability will review the code and its history. Recommendations will then be submitted to the Planning Commission for evaluation, followed by the Portland City Council for final approval.