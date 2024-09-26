Pope Francis offers Vatican refuge to Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi

Pope Francis has called for the liberation of Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, offering Vatican territory as a refuge for her.

The pontiff reportedly expressed his offer during a private conversation with Jesuits in his recently concluded Asia-Pacific tour . “I asked for Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi’s release and received her son in Rome. I offered the Vatican to receive her in our territory,” he said, as per Reuters . Furthermore, he emphasized that “we cannot stay silent” and that “we must do something” about the situation in Myanmar . The country is currently ruled by a military junta that came into power after staging a coup against the democratically elected Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021. Suu Kyi, who was subsequently imprisoned and remains in detention, faces a 27-year sentence on politically motivated charges.