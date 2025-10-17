Police arrest 11 suspects in organized burglary rings targeting Asian Americans

Authorities in Oregon and Ohio have arrested 11 people on suspicion of involvement in organized theft operations that specifically target homes of Asian American business owners, the latest arrests in a crime wave affecting communities across multiple states.

The arrests: Eugene Police Eugene Police arrested seven suspects aged 24 to 44 on Oct. 9 following a shelter-in-place order as at least 60 officers served a search warrant at an Airbnb on Skyline Boulevard. The arrests came after a burglary on Oct. 6 in the Bethel neighborhood where a suspect dressed as a pizza delivery driver was captured on camera before all surveillance systems stopped working at the same time. The suspects face charges of first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Meanwhile, West Chester, Ohio police apprehended four people connected to a South American theft ring , with bonds set at $250,000 each. During the investigation, police discovered a ledger containing addresses of homes that had been burglarized or were planned for future burglaries.

The big picture: The arrests fit within a troubling national trend tracked in recent years, as organized crime operations focus on The arrests fit within a troubling national trend tracked in recent years, as organized crime operations focus on Asian American households where families commonly store cash and valuables. In Eugene alone, investigators are examining whether 21 break-ins dating back to late 2023 connect to coordinated networks deploying advanced tactics: phony delivery driver disguises, covert cameras, wireless signal blockers and aerial drones. The crimes typically occur through back doors during work hours, with thieves taking safes, cash, jewelry and other high-value goods. Authorities in West Chester described how these organizations conduct extensive reconnaissance, with members scoping out businesses to identify proprietors and track their movements throughout the day. Beyond these areas, Franklin, Wisconsin law enforcement has similarly cautioned residents about the interstate criminal activity focused on Asian-owned businesses.

What authorities are saying: Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said his department believes a single overarching criminal enterprise directs these operations, deploying various crews as field operatives. “We honestly think it’s the same kind of parent organization that’s perpetrating this crime and these are different actors within that,” Skinner Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said his department believes a single overarching criminal enterprise directs these operations, deploying various crews as field operatives. “We honestly think it’s the same kind of parent organization that’s perpetrating this crime and these are different actors within that,” Skinner said , characterizing those arrested as foreign nationals receiving substantial financial backing.

According to Skinner, the city’s Flock automated license plate recognition technology delivered the breakthrough evidence that proved most crucial to cracking the case, though the system now faces questions about privacy protection. Meanwhile, community advocates from the Asian American population had earlier criticized the law enforcement response, contending officials waited too long before warning residents they had become specific targets.

A public safety forum is scheduled for Oct. 23 at the Korean Presbyterian Church of Eugene.

