Voice of ‘Pokemon’ anime’s Misty dies at 55
Rachael Lillis, the voice actor behind Misty and Jessie in the English dub of the “Pokemon” anime series, died on Aug. 10 at age 55 after a battle with breast cancer.
The news was shared by her colleague Veronica Taylor, the voice of Ash Ketchum, and confirmed by her sister Laurie Orr. Lillis, born July 8, 1969, voiced her “Pokemon” characters in over 400 episodes and two films. Her career also included roles in “Your Lie in April” and “Hunter x Hunter.” A memorial is planned as her family grieves privately
Share this Article
Share this Article