Your podcast queue needs more diverse voices

A new study from the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California finds that the hosts of the top 100 podcasts of 2024 were overwhelmingly white and male, revealing a persistent lack of diversity in one of the most influential digital media platforms.

Gender gaps across top genres

The report, titled “ Inequality in Popular Podcasts ,” examined 592 of the most popular podcasts overall and analyzed the top 100 in greater detail. The study found that 77.1% of top podcast hosts were white and 22.3% came from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups. Overall, 35.9% of hosts were women compared with 64.1% men. Only 6.6% of shows featured a woman of color among the hosts.

“Podcasting’s power lies in its potential as a democratized medium, where anyone with an idea and a microphone can find an audience,” said Stacy L. Smith, founder of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

Among the few

Only a select few hosts of color manage to crack the stronghold of white male talent at the top of the charts, headlined by the likes of Joe Rogan (“The Joe Rogan Experience”) and the Kelce brothers (“New Heights”). Notable exceptions include South African comedian Trevor Noah (“What Now? with Trevor Noah”) and Dr. Joy Harden Bradford (“Therapy for Black Girls”), who has built one of the most significant platforms for a Black female host. The list of successful Asian creators is exceptionally short, featuring comedian Bobby Lee (“Bad Friends”), Jay Shetty (“On Purpose”) and Stephanie Soo (“Rotten Mango”).

Researchers noted that these proportions have remained relatively stable over recent years despite a more diverse audience base. Smith said the results “underscore both the reach of podcasting and the opportunity to ensure the voices behind the mic reflect the audiences they serve.”

Making room for more voices

Despite the disparity, Asian American creators are producing definitive work in a variety of categories. Hrishikesh Hirway has garnered critical acclaim for deconstructing music on “ Song Exploder ,” while Nilay Patel conducts high-profile interviews with industry leaders on “ Decoder .” Melody Cheng, Helen Wu and Janet Wang share essential conversations on “ AsianBossGirl ,” and SuChin Pak and Kulap Vilaysack offer a sharp, comedic take on consumer culture with “ Add to Cart .”

Independent networks also offer a counter-narrative to the study’s findings on exclusivity. Bart Kwan and Joe Jitsukawa have bypassed traditional gatekeepers with “ Just Kidding News ,” where they cover current events through candid, unscripted debates. The “ Jeff Kung Show ,” hosted by hip-hop artist Jeff Kung, similarly bridges cultural gaps by discussing global trends and entertainment.

Listening to a wider range of creators matters because it brings forward stories that rarely reach the top of the charts, especially from communities like our own. When audiences make room for voices outside the usual hierarchy, they help push the medium closer to reflecting the people who actually listen, not just the ones who have long dominated the spotlight.

