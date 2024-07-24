Typhoon wreaks havoc in Manila as Taiwan braces for impact
The Philippines declared a state of calamity for the 13 million residents in its capital region on Wednesday due to monsoon rains intensified by Typhoon Gaemi, known locally as Typhoon Carina. The torrential rains have flooded Manila and nearby cities, leading to school, office and financial market closures, 114 flight cancellations, and have caused severe flooding, landslides and evacuations. At least 12 people have died, and over 600,000 are displaced.
- Floods ravage Manila: In parts of the capital region, floodwaters surged, demolishing homes and leading to rescue requests on social media. The flood-prone city of Marikina also enforced mandatory evacuations after the local river overflowed. Metro Manila mayors will expedite the release of relief funds. The Philippines has $500 million in standby funds for relief and rehabilitation efforts, with the nation experiencing around 20 typhoons annually.
- Typhoon approaches Taiwan: Taiwan has also shut schools, offices and stock markets as Typhoon Gaemi is expected to make landfall on the island’s northeastern coast as a Category 4 super typhoon with winds of 145 mph, the most severe in eight years. As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm has already caused one death, 58 injuries, canceled nearly 500 flights and caused power outages for over 88,000 households. Gaemi is also forecasted to cross the Taiwan Strait and hit China’s coast on Thursday, prompting Fujian province to elevate its emergency response, close tourist sites and suspend transportations.
Share this Article
Share this Article