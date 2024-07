Typhoon wreaks havoc in Manila as Taiwan braces for impact

The Philippines declared a state of calamity for the 13 million residents in its capital region on Wednesday due to monsoon rains intensified by Typhoon Gaemi, known locally as Typhoon Carina. The torrential rains have flooded Manila and nearby cities, leading to school, office and financial market closures, 114 flight cancellations, and have caused severe flooding, landslides and evacuations. At least 12 people have died , and over 600,000 are displaced.