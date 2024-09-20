Philadelphia divided over proposed memorial to honor WWII Korean comfort women
At a hearing on Monday, advocates and opponents debated a proposed statue in Philadelphia to honor Korean “comfort women” abused by the Japanese army during World War II. The bronze memorial depicts a sorrowful young woman seated on a chair, intended to highlight the plight of women coerced into brothels and subjected to repeated rape by Japanese soldiers. The statue has preliminary approval, with a final vote set for Oct.12, amid ongoing discussions about its impact and messaging.
- Honoring victims: Supporters of the statue argue that it will bring much-needed attention to the historical abuse of Korean women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese army during WWII, a topic they believe has been largely neglected. They assert that the memorial will honor the victims, provide a space for reflection and convey themes of “peace, justice and healing.” Marguerite Anglin, Philadelphia’s public-art director, emphasized that the statue would highlight untold stories and fill a gap in the city’s public art, which largely commemorates military heroes rather than war victims.
- The opposition: Opponents contend that the statue is politically charged and could exacerbate geopolitical tensions, as it might be seen as a critique of Japan rather than a purely commemorative effort. They argue that it could stir anti-Japanese sentiment and suggest that such issues should be addressed at the diplomatic level rather than through city-sponsored monuments. The statue would replicate a 2011 Seoul statue that previously sparked protests outside the Japanese Embassy and has since inspired 17 similar statues globally, including six in the U.S. Japan unsuccessfully challenged the Glendale statue, arguing it undermined U.S. efforts to maintain good relations between Japan and South Korea.
