Philadelphia divided over proposed memorial to honor WWII Korean comfort women

The bronze memorial depicts a sorrowful young woman seated on a chair, intended to highlight the

plight of women

coerced into brothels and subjected to repeated rape by Japanese soldiers. The statue has preliminary approval, with a final vote

set for Oct.12

, amid ongoing discussions about its impact and messaging.

At a hearing on Monday, advocates and opponents debated a proposed statue in Philadelphia to honor Korean “comfort women” abused by the Japanese army during World War II.