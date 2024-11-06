Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival returns for 16th year
The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival (PAAFF) kicks off Thursday with a diverse program of over 100 films from 25 countries.
The festival, running until Nov. 17, is presented by Philadelphia Asian American Film & Filmmakers, a non-profit dedicated to supporting Asian & Pacific Islander diasporic filmmakers. With a theme of “reflection,” events will be held across several venues, including Asian Arts Initiative and will include seven free short film programs.
Opening night features the film “All That We Love,” starring Margaret Cho, who portrays a woman re-evaluating love and loss after her pet’s death; director Yen Tan will also attend for a post-screening discussion. Other highlights include “You Don’t Have to Go Home, But,” a documentary on Philadelphia’s underground dance scene.
