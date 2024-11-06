Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival returns for 16th year

The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival (PAAFF) kicks off Thursday with a diverse program of over 100 films from 25 countries.

The festival , running until Nov. 17, is presented by Philadelphia Asian American Film & Filmmakers, a non-profit dedicated to supporting Asian & Pacific Islander diasporic filmmakers. With a theme of “reflection,” events will be held across several venues, including Asian Arts Initiative and will include seven free short film programs.