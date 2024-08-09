California skydiving student and instructor die in tragic accident
Kayla Kieko Black, 28, and her skydiving instructor, Devrey LaRiccia Chase, 28, were tragically killed during a routine jump in Perris, California, on Aug. 2.
- What happened: The pair encountered a “dust devil,” a small, tornado-like air column, which caused their parachutes to spin uncontrollably, leading to a fatal crash. Both were rushed to a Riverside County hospital, where Chase succumbed to her injuries on Friday, and Black on Sunday. Chase’s husband, Freddy, expressed his sorrow for the incident and mentioned that Skydive Perris is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
- About Black and Chase: Black, a Buena Park resident, worked as a server at Niko Niko Japanese Restaurant in La Habra for nearly nine years and had recently started working at Benihana in Anaheim. Unbeknownst to her family, Black had signed up to be an organ donor, a decision that has provided solace to her loved ones. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help her family with funeral expenses. Chase, who met Freddy through their shared love of skydiving, was described as “beautiful inside and out,” with a contagious laugh. A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $60,000 to transport her back to Maine.
