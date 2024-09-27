Pennsylvania state senator faces backlash over past anti-Asian social media posts

Some of the

now-deleted posts

on X include the N-word to refer to a person, telling a porn star to “stop being gay” and posting anti-Asian stereotypes that conflated all Asians as Chinese.

Pennsylvania State Senator Jimmy Dillon is facing backlash over past social media posts from his business account, Hoops 24-7 Basketball Academy. These posts, dating from 2011 to 2015, included racial slurs and homophobic remarks.