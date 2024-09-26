Penn Law professor who called for ‘less Asian immigration’ suspended
Amy Wax, a tenured law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, has been suspended from teaching for one year following a ruling by the Faculty Senate Committee on Academic Freedom. Wax has a history of sparking outrage for criticizing the abilities and attitudes of minority groups in America, leading to public backlash, declining enrollment in her courses and calls for her suspension.
- Found guilty: The committee found her guilty of “flagrantly unprofessional conduct,” including racially inflammatory remarks and inviting controversial white nationalist speaker Jared Taylor to her classroom. Over the years, Wax has made numerous controversial statements, including questioning the capabilities of Black students, criticizing Brahmin Indian immigrants and advocating for “less Asian immigration,” particularly those who lean Democratic. Despite her suspension, Wax has defended her statements under the banner of academic freedom.
- Suspension details: The suspension, which will take effect in the 2025-2026 academic year, follows a lengthy review of her behavior. Although Wax will not be fired or lose her tenure, she will be denied summer pay, stripped of her named chair and required to include a disclaimer in public appearances stating she does not represent the university. Additionally, a public reprimand will be issued in the Ivy League school’s weekly publication, Penn’s Almanac.
