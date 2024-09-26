Penn Law professor who called for ‘less Asian immigration’ suspended

The committee

found her guilty

of “flagrantly unprofessional conduct,” including racially inflammatory remarks and inviting controversial white nationalist speaker Jared Taylor to her classroom. Over the years, Wax has made numerous controversial statements, including questioning the capabilities of Black students,

criticizing Brahmin Indian immigrants

and

advocating for “less Asian immigration

,” particularly those who lean Democratic. Despite her suspension, Wax has defended her statements under the banner of academic freedom.