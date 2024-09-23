More paid maternity leave improves mothers’ mental health, HK study finds

, highlights the positive impact of Hong Kong’s decision to extend paid maternity leave from 10 to 14 weeks, aligning it with the International Labor Organization’s recommendations. By analyzing 1,414 mothers, researchers found that postpartum depression symptoms among mothers decreased by 22% following the policy change, and there was a 33% drop in mothers whose emotional well-being negatively affected their childcare.

This shift is significant given that Hong Kong’s postpartum depression rates (30%) are

notably higher

than the global average of 18%. The policy change is seen as crucial for improving maternal health and addressing the city’s labor shortage by supporting workforce retention among women of childbearing age, who have the highest participation rate among the

52% of women participating in the workforce

. The study underscores the importance of paid maternity leave, particularly relevant for the U.S., which lacks national paid family leave amid ongoing labor shortages and mental health issues.