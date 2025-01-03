Pacific Islander journalist in Colorado strangled by man invoking ‘Trump’s America’

On Dec. 18, 2024, Ja’Ronn Alex, a television news reporter of Pacific Islander descent, was attacked outside his news station by a man who allegedly questioned his citizenship and made xenophobic remarks.

“Trump’s America”: Police say Patrick Thomas Egan, 39, was driving a taxicab, first encountered Alex at a stoplight in Delta, Colorado, aggressively questioned Alex’s citizenship, shouting, “This is Trump’s America now! I’m a Marine and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!” Fearing for his safety, Alex alerted his manager and returned to his news station, KKCO/KJCT in Grand Junction. Egan pursued him for 40 miles and attacked him in the station’s parking lot, tackling and strangling him until station employees intervened.

About the victim: Alex, a 22-year-old Detroit native, told authorities that the attack was racially motivated, noting that he believes he was targeted because of his Pacific Islander heritage. Surveillance footage and witness accounts corroborate Alex’s claims, with bystanders noting that he appeared to struggle for breath during the assault. He is currently recovering from the incident and has since returned to work.

About the alleged attacker: Egan, who is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $20,000 bond, was officially charged with second-degree assault, harassment and bias-motivated crimes on Dec. 28. If convicted on the assault charge alone, he faces up to six years in prison.

Broader context: This attack highlights the growing threat of racially motivated violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing anti-immigrant rhetoric. Data from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism shows hate crimes in major U.S. cities rose 16% in 2023, with AAPI individuals disproportionately affected. According to a 2023 poll by AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 1 in 3 AAPIs experienced racism, including verbal harassment, slurs, physical threats and cyberbullying.

Community reaction: The Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) condemned the attack, describing it as an example of the dangers faced by journalists of color. “This act of violence underscores the ongoing threats to individuals from marginalized communities, fueled by racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric,” the organization said in a statement. AAJA went on to call for newsrooms to support AAPI journalists and those experiencing discrimination.

