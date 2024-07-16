P-pop girl group Bini to perform at KCON LA
Filipino girl group Bini is set to showcase P-pop at the K-pop music festival KCON LA 2024.
The eight-member group will perform at the “M Countdown” concert pre-show on July 27 at Crypto.com Arena. Organized by Mnet, the event features top K-pop acts like Nct 127, Enhypen and Stayc. Bini‘s upcoming North American tour includes Canadian shows, with plans for U.S. performances. Their latest single “Cherry On Top” has set new records in OPM, surpassing 1 million streams in less than 24 hours and garnering 5 million YouTube views within two days of release.
