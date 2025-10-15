Oregon lawmaker Hoa Nguyen dies at 41 after battling cancer

Oregon State Rep. Hoa Nguyen, a Portland-area Democrat who dedicated her career to education equity and supporting at-risk youth, died Thursday morning of stage 4 cancer after fighting the disease for several months.

What happened: Nguyen’s death came during her second term representing District 48, whose voters reelected her with 53% support last year. Her 2022 election made her part of a groundbreaking cohort: she and four other Vietnamese American candidates won seats, creating the nation’s Nguyen’s death came during her second term representing District 48, whose voters reelected her with 53% support last year. Her 2022 election made her part of a groundbreaking cohort: she and four other Vietnamese American candidates won seats, creating the nation’s largest such representation in a state legislature.

This year, Nguyen began cancer treatment in February and was largely absent from the Capitol during the legislative session. She returned briefly over the summer, appearing in the House chamber with a mask to cast critical votes on a transportation package that needed her vote to pass. Heather Franklin, who served alongside Nguyen on the David Douglas School Board, told The Oregonian that “even in the final weeks of her life, Nguyen’s passion for public service shone through.”

A life of service: Born in New Orleans to parents who escaped Vietnam in 1975, Nguyen spent her childhood helping run the family’s small store in Louisiana before Born in New Orleans to parents who escaped Vietnam in 1975, Nguyen spent her childhood helping run the family’s small store in Louisiana before relocating to the Portland area at age 15 on a St. Mary’s Academy scholarship. According to the Progressive Vietnamese American Organization, her full name, Hien Hoa Nguyen, means “a person that is affable and kind in nature.” Her professional background included seven years working as an attendance coach in Portland’s public school system. As a representative for District 48, she focused heavily on reducing student absenteeism and improving access to early learning programs. House Bill 3199, her signature legislation on chronic absenteeism, won unanimous approval in the House, a testament to both her “collaborative spirit and the respect all members of this legislative body had for her,” Speaker Julie Fahey said

What colleagues are saying: Nguyen’s fellow Vietnamese American colleagues honored her memory with statements emphasizing her commitment to collaboration and equity. “Rep. Hoa Nguyen was a passionate, dedicated legislator and a fierce champion for students, schools and the diverse communities she represented,” Nguyen’s fellow Vietnamese American colleagues honored her memory with statements emphasizing her commitment to collaboration and equity. “Rep. Hoa Nguyen was a passionate, dedicated legislator and a fierce champion for students, schools and the diverse communities she represented,” said now-Sen. Khanh Phạm, whom Nguyen joined in the House following her 2022 victory. “She will be so dearly missed.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Hai Pham recalled coming to Salem with Nguyen: “Hoa, I remember the day I came to the Legislature with you, made history with you as members of the Phab 5, and proud to have served alongside you. Your legacy inspires so many of us and I know all of us will keep your story ingrained in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”

Memorial arrangements will be shared by the House Majority Office when they are finalized.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.