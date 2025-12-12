Oregon family breaks silence on anti-Asian burglary that took life savings

Editor’s Note: The following article has been updated to indicate that Gloria Kim has worked with, but is not currently a member, of the Asian American Council of Oregon.

A Korean American family in Oregon is speaking out after falling victim to a burglary in August that stripped them of their life savings and sense of safety at home.

Catch up: Chong Man Kim and his wife Byung Sook found their Eugene home violently ransacked after a long day at work at their Corvallis grocery store on Aug. 6. Aside from their life savings, they reportedly lost their wedding rings, family heirlooms and other valuables. Authorities say the thieves had been tracking them for weeks before striking during daytime.

The burglary was just one of at least 21 similar incidents targeting Asian American business owners in Eugene since late 2023. Beyond the city, schemes targeting the same victims have escalated in recent years, with the Asian American Foundation reporting 485 homes burglarized nationwide from 2018 to 2024.

What they’re saying: The Kims have spoken out about their experience in a recent interview with The Kims have spoken out about their experience in a recent interview with KVAL News . Chong Man, who has operated Rice ‘N’ Spice Oriental Foods 365 days a year for 45 years, expressed how the burglary changed his perspective. “I don’t know why those people target us. Otherwise, the house is most safe place in my mind. But it’s not now,” he said. He added that his anger keeps him awake and crying at night, and that his retirement plans now face an uncertain future.

Meanwhile, his daughter Gloria Kim, who has worked with the Asian American Council of Oregon, explained why her family chose to speak publicly. “Another reason why these crime groups have been targeting Asians is because there’s a lot of false racist stereotypes and narratives that Asians are quiet and submissive and won’t speak out,” she told KVAL.

Latest developments: Seven individuals linked to recent burglaries across Eugene and Salem in Oregon and Auburn, Washington state, were arrested at a Skyline Boulevard Airbnb in Eugene on Oct. 9. One of them, Derinson Martinez-Grandas, 34, was determined to pose a flight risk in a hearing last Wednesday. Chief U.S. District Judge Michael McShane ruled that he must remain in federal detention.

Prosecutors say Martinez-Grandas and his accomplices harnessed sophisticated means to carry out their alleged crimes, including the use of signal jamming equipment and coordination via seven-way group calls. They also allegedly maintained lookouts around target properties and gained entry by shattering their doors.

Challenges remain: A public safety forum centered on the burglaries was held at the Korean Presbyterian Church of Eugene in October, drawing more than 100 attendees. While such discussions are important, significant challenges remain. Six of the seven suspects, for instance, secured temporary freedom after posting just 10% of their $100,000 bail. Complicating matters further, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reportedly took some of the suspects, all Colombian nationals, into custody after their release.

Jenny Jonak, who serves on the board of the Asian American Council of Oregon, explained the community’s preference for trials over deportations. “We want to see that process play out and see a trial, and I think that will be very cathartic to the community,” she said, as per Lookout Eugene-Springfield

