Oregon officials address burglaries targeting Asian Americans

A public safety forum drew more than 100 attendees to the Korean Presbyterian Church in Eugene, Oregon, last Thursday, where officials discussed an ongoing series of burglaries affecting Asian American homeowners throughout the state.

A public safety forum drew more than 100 attendees to the Korean Presbyterian Church in Eugene, Oregon, last Thursday, where officials discussed an ongoing series of burglaries affecting Asian American homeowners throughout the state.

The Asian American Council of Oregon convened the meeting after police documented at least 22 similar break-ins since late 2023. At the forum, Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner outlined how burglars disable security cameras using wireless signal jammers and conduct surveillance while disguising themselves, including as pizza delivery workers.

Despite the arrest of seven suspects at a Skyline Boulevard Airbnb on Oct. 9, thieves struck again on Oct. 21 in southwest Eugene. The case has taken a complicated turn as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained at least four Colombian nationals after their release from jail, a move District Atty. Christopher Parosa said undermines local prosecution. All seven suspects had posted $10,000 bail, just 10% of the $100,000 bond amount, before ICE’s intervention.

Attendance at the forum reportedly surged threefold since a similar event in January, reflecting heightened alarm within the community. Some expressed determination to challenge assumptions about community silence, while board members with the Asian American Council of Oregon pledged to assist residents in reporting crimes. Law enforcement officials urged neighbors to stay vigilant and share information, with Springfield Police Chief Jami Resch emphasizing that nearby residents may unknowingly possess crucial evidence.

Beyond tactical advice, the discussion revealed significant legal barriers. State bias crime laws exclude theft offenses even when perpetrators target victims based on race or ethnicity. This gap, combined with Oregon’s bail structure, helps explain why suspects frequently flee after release, officials noted.

The Eugene crimes reflect a broader pattern affecting AAPI communities throughout and beyond Oregon. Parosa warned in part that "when any one group in our community is being targeted for victimization, we are all under threat." Investigators believe a heavily resourced criminal network operates along the Interstate 5 corridor, with Skinner characterizing the structure as resembling cartel operations that deploy different crews as field operatives. Eugene police are now coordinating with detectives, FBI representatives and federal prosecutors to combat the alleged organized ring.

Parosa said discussions with legislators are exploring sentencing aggravators that would mandate incarceration upon conviction in these cases.

