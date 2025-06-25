Orange County Viet Americans challenge Rep. Derek Tran over his response to ICE raids

Vietnamese American activists in Orange County’s Little Saigon are demanding Rep. Derek Tran take bolder action against federal immigration raids targeting Asian and Latino communities.

Catch up: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been conducting sweeps across Los Angeles and Orange County for over two weeks now, with local watchdog groups Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been conducting sweeps across Los Angeles and Orange County for over two weeks now, with local watchdog groups tracking at least 50 to 60 arrests during a three-day span. Tran, who represents these communities, responded to the operations in a press conference last Tuesday. “What ICE is doing right now is not making us safer. Living in fear does not make us safer,” he declared , calling for agents to focus on violent criminals rather than community members. However, activists note that earlier this month, Tran, following an antisemitic terrorist attack in Colorado, voted for a House resolution expressing gratitude to law enforcement agencies, including ICE.

What they’re saying: VietRISE, which organizes in Little Saigon — the world’s largest Vietnamese community outside of Vietnam — has directly challenged Tran’s record. “Derek Tran, you are the definition of a disappointing elected official. You campaigned on a beautiful, powerful story of refugee resilience, but you’ve used that power that you built off of our communities to harm immigrant communities today,” said executive director Tracy La, as per VietRISE, which organizes in Little Saigon — the world’s largest Vietnamese community outside of Vietnam — has directly challenged Tran’s record. “Derek Tran, you are the definition of a disappointing elected official. You campaigned on a beautiful, powerful story of refugee resilience, but you’ve used that power that you built off of our communities to harm immigrant communities today,” said executive director Tracy La, as per KABC

After a June 10 incident in Westminster in which a man was tackled by what appeared to be a Border Patrol agent, VietRISE immigration advocacy manager Indigo Vu told NBC4 , Vietnamese people are deeply impacted by threats of deportation and detention. And we stand in solidarity with our Latino neighbors who are enduring the same kind of unjust enforcement.” Santa Ana Councilmember Thai Viet Phan also emphasized cross-community unity, saying, “Whether you’re Vietnamese, Latino, wherever you’re from, this impacts all of us.”

Why this matters: An estimated 15% of California’s Asian population lacks legal documentation. Language barriers An estimated 15% of California’s Asian population lacks legal documentation. Language barriers compound the challenges they’re facing. Unsurprisingly, fear has altered daily life in ethnic neighborhoods, with residents reportedly avoiding even their own local stores.

VietRISE has begun holding community patrols throughout Little Saigon, hoping to alert workers before ICE agents arrive.

