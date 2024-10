Pivotal Orange County House race between Asian candidates heats up

The race between Republican Rep. Michelle Steel and Democratic challenger Derek Tran in California’s 45th Congressional District is tightening as the 2024 midterms approach, reflecting both candidates’ emphasis on Asian American identity. With Steel trailing Tran by 1.5 points in a recent poll by USC, Cal Poly Pomona and California State University, Long Beach, the race may be decided by their competing narratives of immigration and the political future of one of the nation’s few majority-minority districts.