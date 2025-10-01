‘One Piece’ pirate flag rises as banner of dissent across Asia

A black flag bearing a cartoon skull in a straw hat, once known only to fans of the Japanese manga and anime series “One Piece,” recently became a striking emblem at some of Asia’s most turbulent demonstrations. From Indonesia to Nepal and the Philippines, young demonstrators have adopted the emblem to demand change, turning a pop culture symbol into a rallying banner against corruption, inequality and state power.

From manga to movement

The flag bears the mark of the Straw Hat Pirates’ Jolly Roger in “ One Piece ,” where the crew led by Monkey D. Luffy challenges corrupt rulers and world powers. Protesters have drawn parallels between those themes and their own struggles, saying the flag stands for freedom, resistance to injustice and solidarity among those demanding reform.

Indonesia’s protests

In Indonesia, students and artists drew wide attention to the flag on Aug. 8 during rallies in Jakarta and Bekasi to call attention to alleged government misconduct ahead of the nation’s Independence Day on Aug. 17. “This is a symbol of warning for the government, so they have to look at their people,” said muralist Kemas Muhammad Firdaus. “Many Indonesians are hoisting the ‘One Piece’ flag because they want the government to listen to them.”

Police in East Java confiscated several banners, saying they disrespected national symbols. Rights groups criticized the seizures as restrictions on freedom of expression.

Clashes in Nepal to rallies in Manila

The banner appeared again in Kathmandu on Sept. 8, as youth-led protests erupted against corruption and an internet shutdown. At least 19 people were reported dead in the first day of clashes, with dozens more killed as demonstrations continued. The unrest prompted the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and the installation of former chief justice Sushila Karki as caretaker leader.

By Sept. 21 the emblem had reached Manila , where thousands gathered in Luneta Park to protest alleged misuse of government flood control funds. “We see the flag as a symbol of liberation against oppression … that we should always fight for the future we deserve,” said 23-year-old organizer Eugero Vincent Liberato.

