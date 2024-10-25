Olivia Munn proudly shares post-mastectomy scars in new ad campaign

Actress Olivia Munn is proudly embracing her post-mastectomy body as a breast cancer survivor, starring in Skims’ latest bra campaign in partnership with Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

The campaign features images that highlight her double mastectomy scars, which she initially planned to cover up. During an interview , Munn shared how she felt insecure about her scars but ultimately decided to show them, saying, “I’m done being insecure about my scars.” She hopes her decision will inspire other women with similar scars to embrace their beauty.

The 44-year-old mother of two also emphasized the importance of women understanding their breast cancer risks and advocating for their health during medical appointments.