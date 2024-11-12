Oklahoma police release video of cop slamming cancer-stricken 70-year-old to the ground
The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) on Saturday released footage showing an officer’s alleged use of excessive force against Lich Vu, a 70-year-old Asian man with bone cancer, during a traffic violation encounter in late October. The
- What happened: The incident on Oct. 27 near Northwest 39th Street and Meridian Avenue reportedly started when Vu and another motorist wound up in a collision. A police officer arrived at the scene and issued both drivers a ticket for an improper U-turn. However, an argument ensued when Vu refused to sign his ticket, leading the officer to inform him that he could be imprisoned. In the video, Vu can be seen approaching the officer and lightly slapping the latter’s vest and telling him to “shut up.” This prompted the officer to hold Vu’s arms and slam him to the ground, placing him in handcuffs. The impact reportedly caused Vu to lose consciousness, with the OCPD stating that the officer removed the handcuffs after the paramedics arrived.
- The aftermath: Following the incident, Vu’s daughter Teresa took to Facebook to share that her father, who has bone cancer, was hospitalized and required surgery for brain bleeding. Vu, who is now conscious but experiencing some memory loss — being unable to remember why he was in the hospital — also needed a nasogastric tube to assist with eating, hydration and medication, as he could not swallow properly due to a neck injury. Meanwhile, the OCPD has put the officer on a paid administrative leave as they investigate the incident. The department assured the community that the case is “being thoroughly investigated.”
