Oklahoma police release video of cop slamming cancer-stricken 70-year-old to the ground

The incident on Oct. 27 near Northwest 39th Street and Meridian Avenue reportedly started when Vu and another motorist wound up in

a collision

. A police officer arrived at the scene and issued both drivers a ticket for an improper U-turn. However, an argument ensued when Vu refused to sign his ticket, leading the officer to inform him that he could be imprisoned. In the video, Vu can be seen approaching the officer and lightly slapping the latter’s vest and telling him to “shut up.” This prompted the officer to hold Vu’s arms and slam him to the ground, placing him in handcuffs. The impact reportedly caused Vu to lose consciousness, with the OCPD stating that the officer removed the handcuffs after the paramedics arrived.