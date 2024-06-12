NextSharkNextShark.com

Oakland to honor Bruce Lee with intersection renaming

Editorial Staff
11 hours ago
  • Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan previously proposed a resolution to rename the intersection “Bruce Lee Way” and install a plaque in Lee’s honor, following the suggestion from former Mayor Ron Dellums, a martial arts enthusiast who trained under Lee. Dellums hopes the initiative will draw martial arts enthusiasts to Oakland, aligning with the city’s tradition of honoring local icons by renaming streets.
  • Lee, born in San Francisco and raised in Hong Kong, was celebrated for his martial arts prowess and advocacy against racist Hollywood portrayals of Asians in the 1960s and ’70s before tragically passing away at the age of 32 in 1973 due to an allergic reaction.
