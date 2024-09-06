Oakland Chinatown gears up for its first-ever night market
Oakland Chinatown will host its first-ever night market spanning two blocks of 8th Street on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event aims to breathe new life into the neighborhood, which has faced significant challenges in recent years due to the pandemic and rising crime.
- Distinctly Oakland: Organized by the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council (OCIC), the night market is inspired by the success of similar events in San Francisco but will have a distinct Oakland flavor. It will feature live mural painting, a “Dumpling Olympics,” a basketball tournament and a variety of hot food options. The event will also showcase live music from Oakland’s own Seiji Oda and Dtrue, preceded by sets from DJs Adrian and JAZZ.FM.
- Reminder of vibrant past: OCIC Executive Director Tony Trinh grew up in Chinatown and has witnessed the neighborhood’s changes firsthand. “Since the pandemic, it really accelerated. Vacancies, a lot of graffiti, illegal dumping, as well as just a lot more crime,” Trinh told NBC Bay Area. He hopes the night market will attract new visitors and remind them of the area’s once-vibrant nightlife. The OCIC, which hopes to make the night market a regular occurrence, envisions the event as a catalyst for revitalizing Chinatown’s shops and reigniting a sense of community.
