Police search for man who sucker-punched sushi chef outside NYC subway

While Suwandi was checking his phone, he was suddenly struck in the face by an unidentified man, knocking him out for about a minute. When he regained consciousness, he was bloodied, disoriented and surrounded by concerned bystanders. The attacker fled before police and medics arrived. Suwandi was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he received stitches for a torn lip, and days later, he still struggles to eat solid foods with his swollen face and sore jaw.

Police are still

searching for the suspect

, described as a man wearing a pink jacket and black jeans. Suwandi is unsure of the motive but suspects it could be linked to the recent rise in attacks against Asian and Jewish communities. The incident has left him emotionally scarred, and he is now contemplating leaving New York, urging officials to address the issue of random subway violence. “People are afraid, including myself. I’m a 29-year-old grown man and this is what happened to me. New York is not safe anymore,” he told the

New York Post

.