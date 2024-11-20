Man with 9 prior arrests charged with murder after 3 die in NYC stabbing rampage
Ramon Rivera, 51, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder following a stabbing spree in Manhattan on Nov. 18.
The unprovoked rampage left three people dead, including a 68-year-old Asian man who was fishing by the East River. Rivera, who police say has a history of mental health issues and at least nine prior arrests, allegedly attacked the victims without provocation, using two kitchen knives. The attacks occurred over a span of 2.5 hours on Monday, starting with the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old male Hispanic construction worker in Chelsea. A 36-year-old Black woman was also fatally stabbed near the U.N. building.
Rivera was apprehended with blood on his clothes and in possession of the suspected murder weapons. Rivera, who lived at the Bellevue Men’s Shelter, was reportedly out without bail pending trial on his most recent arrests when the crimes were committed.
Share this Article
Share this Article