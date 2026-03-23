NYC’s AAPI small businesses get a $5.5 million lifeline

A new $5.5 million loan program is putting affordable capital within reach of New York City small business owners who have long struggled to access it, with a particular focus on AAPI entrepreneurs and others typically excluded from traditional financing.

What you need to know

The NYC Elevating Business Loan Program, announced March 10 by the Social Justice Fund, The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), Renaissance Economic Development Corporation (Renaissance) and the State of New York, offers loans of up to $100,000 to small businesses across all five boroughs. Owners can use the funds to manage cash flow, buy equipment or improve storefronts.

The initiative was anchored by a $1 million investment from the Social Justice Fund and $500,000 from TAAF, which together catalyzed an additional $4 million in lending capital from Empire State Development through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Renaissance, a U.S. Treasury-certified CDFI and affiliate of Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE), will operate the program and provide free counseling, financial analysis and application support in English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish.

“Access to affordable capital can be transformative for a small business, and the NYC Elevating Business Loan Program was designed to address common barriers that discourage entrepreneurs from applying for funding,” TAAF CEO Norman Chen told The Rebel Yellow. “Small business owners can access support and resources in multiple languages before they even apply. Applicants can take advantage of free counseling, technical assistance and other no-cost services through Renaissance to better understand their business.”

Barriers behind numbers

More than 180,000 small businesses power New York City and employ around one million workers. However, too many entrepreneurs, particularly in underserved communities, struggle to secure financing to maintain or expand operations. In their own research, TAAF has documented persistent barriers including complex application processes, high borrowing costs, language obstacles and low awareness of available funding, all of which worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and hit AAPI-owned businesses disproportionately hard.

Estimates as of 2023 show that AAPI-owned businesses in New York City generate $72 billion in annual revenue, employ more than 327,000 people and contribute roughly $13 billion in annual payroll. TAAF says that economic footprint makes expanding access to capital not just a community issue, but a citywide one. The loan program is the first major action under TAAF Cities, the foundation’s place-based initiative targeting cities with large AAPI populations.

New York is TAAF Cities’ second city of focus after Seattle , where a network of safety ambassadors has de-escalated hundreds of incidents in the Chinatown-International District since May 2025. Now, 88% of local business owners say the initiative is improving the neighborhood. TAAF says additional actions and partnerships for New York are expected in the months ahead.

On the ground

Among the new loan program’s earliest recipients is Matthew Vuong, a Chinese-Vietnamese American co-owner of Pho Table in Brooklyn, who also worked with Renaissance to navigate the application at no cost.

“The funding opened a new door for growth,” Vuong told The Rebel Yellow. “We’re rapidly expanding Pho Table by hiring marketing experts and increasing brand visibility across all of New York!”

He added that the experience should encourage other small business owners in immigrant communities to seek out these resources. “As small business owners — especially in immigrant communities — we often think we have to solve everything on our own,” he said. “But programs like this can make accessing capital much faster and less intimidating, and they can help you grow your business in ways that might otherwise take years.”

Small business owners can apply online here , by email at [email protected] or by phone at 212-964-6022.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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