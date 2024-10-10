Oscar-eligible documentary about Filipino nurses screening in Los Angeles

The documentary “Nurse Unseen,” directed by Emmy award-winning Filipino filmmaker Michele Josue, is eligible to compete for an Academy Award for best documentary feature.

The film, which made its New York debut on Oct. 4,

surpassed

the per-theater average ($10,500) of major films like “Joker: Folie à Deux” ($9,750) and “Megalopolis” ($2,157) during its opening weekend. “

Nurse Unseen

” highlights the overlooked contributions of Filipino nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic. It explores the personal stories of these healthcare workers, who risked their lives while facing a rise in anti-Asian hate, and delves into the historical connections between the Philippines and the U.S.

The documentary emphasizes the Filipino American experience, addressing issues of immigration, labor and the global movement of healthcare professionals.