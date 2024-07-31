North and South Korean table tennis players unite to share powerful selfie
North Korean table tennis players were spotted striking a pose for a selfie with their South Korean opponents at the Paris Olympics. The wholesome moment occurred on the podium during the medal award ceremony for the mixed doubles table tennis event, where South Korea finished with bronze medals, North Korea with silver and China with the gold.
- Smile for the camera: A picture from the spectator’s perspective shows South Korea’s Lim Jonghoon holding up his Samsung Galaxy phone for a selfie, joined by his teammate Shin Yu-bin, North Korea’s Ri Jong-sik and Kim Kum-yong and China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha. “I congratulated them when they were introduced as Silver medalists,” Lim told South Korean media.
- Boiling tension: The wholesome selfie came amid rising tensions between North and South Korea, notably just over a month after the North sent balloons filled with trash to the South, which the latter responded with balloons carrying USBs with K-pop. In January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared the South as the country’s “principal enemy” and threatened to ”thoroughly annihilate” if provoked.
