North Korea uses rare UN appearance to disavow nuclear disarmament

North Korea used a rare high-level appearance at the United Nations to assert that its nuclear weapons are non-negotiable and central to its sovereignty.

In a strongly worded address at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 29, Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong said pressure to denuclearize would “violate the constitution” and threaten the state’s existence. He emphasized that nuclear armament is codified in North Korean law and justified by what Pyongyang views as ongoing military threats from the U.S. and its allies.

Kim told the assembly that Western countries, led by the U.S., are misrepresenting North Korea’s defense measures while ignoring their own military buildups in the region. “The U.S. and its followers are misleading the public opinion by branding our measures to bolster national defense capabilities as ‘provocations,’” he said. “But no one can deny the fact that the U.S. and its vassal forces are posing a constant threat to the security of the DPRK.” The speech marked North Korea’s most direct rejection of international disarmament appeals since it enshrined its nuclear status in law last year.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced on Wednesday that his government will raise its 2026 defense budget by 8.2% to 66.3 trillion won ($47.1 billion). Lee said the increase will support next-generation weapons such as autonomous drones and AI-powered combat systems, aiming to strengthen South Korea’s self-reliant defense. “The South Korea-U.S. alliance is a key pillar of our security, but we must not entrust our fate to others,” Lee said.

